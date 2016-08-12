Aug 12 Touchstone Exploration Inc
* Touchstone announces second quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly average oil sales of 1,322 barrels per day
representing a decrease of 19 pct from Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.04
* In June 2016, liquidated outstanding commodity hedges
which resulted in proceeds of US$2 million
* Is currently in default of July 2016 monthly production
covenant and currently seeking a waiver from lender
* Expect letter of credit to be cancelled in near future,
upon which co's bank loan borrowing base will be reduced to $nil
* Co's lender will assess credit facility which may include
a new borrowing base redetermination
* Touchstone will continue to assess new sources of
financing available to manage current capital commitments
