Aug 12 Perk.com Inc

* Perk Inc reports 2016 second quarter financial results highlighted by a 64 pct increase in revenues

* Qtrly total revenue increased approximately 64 pct to $20.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue view $22.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: