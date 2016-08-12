BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Lassonde Industries Inc
* Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share C$2.24
* Q2 sales C$360.2 million versus C$356.8 million
* Lassonde Industries says "Does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing by end of 2016"
* Lassonde Industries - "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations