Aug 12 Leon's Furniture Ltd :

* Leon's Furniture releases financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 same store sales rose 4.1 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20

* For three months ended june 30, 2016, revenue was $516.2 million compared to $492.9 million

* Qtrly same store sales grew 4.1 pct in q2-2016