BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Leon's Furniture Ltd :
* Leon's Furniture releases financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 same store sales rose 4.1 percent
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20
* For three months ended june 30, 2016, revenue was $516.2 million compared to $492.9 million
* Qtrly same store sales grew 4.1 pct in q2-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations