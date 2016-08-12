BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
* Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016
* Funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $3,648 or $0.20 per unit
* Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $4,009 or $0.22 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations