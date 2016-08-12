Aug 12 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc

* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Releases its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.12

* "Our outlook for 2016 remains positive"

* Q2 revenue rose 25.4 percent to C$218.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: