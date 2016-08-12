BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 Servotronics Inc
* Servotronics, Inc. Announces second quarter and six month results for the periods ended June 30, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 revenue rose 11 percent
* Qtrly non-GAAP adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations