Aug 15 Basic Energy Services Inc
* Basic energy services announces decision to utilize
interest payment grace period to continue deleveraging
discussions with term loan lenders and unsecured bondholders
* Says there are no discussions underway that would impair
trade vendors, customers, or employees in any regard
* Basic energy services inc says believes that it has ample
liquidity at this time to continue efficient and uninterrupted
operations
* To use grace period to continue to engage in discussions
with secured, unsecured debtholders regarding strategic
alternatives
