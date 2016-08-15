Aug 15 Basic Energy Services Inc

* Basic energy services announces decision to utilize interest payment grace period to continue deleveraging discussions with term loan lenders and unsecured bondholders

* Says there are no discussions underway that would impair trade vendors, customers, or employees in any regard

* Basic energy services inc says believes that it has ample liquidity at this time to continue efficient and uninterrupted operations

* To use grace period to continue to engage in discussions with secured, unsecured debtholders regarding strategic alternatives