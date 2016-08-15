Aug 15 Forbes Energy Services Ltd

* Q2 loss per share $1.09 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Forbes Energy Services reports 2016 second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $28.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.2 million

* Continues to analyze and reduce labor and non-core expenses and close and consolidate certain operating locations

* "Adjusting our organizational and cost structure to align with constricted market"

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.75

* To continue to reduce costs, streamline administrative and operations functions, re-size and re-allocate asset base to adapt to market