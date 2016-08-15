Aug 15 Post Properties Inc
* MAA and Post Properties to merge in $17 billion
combination
* Post properties to merge with and into MAA, creating a
publicly traded, multifamily reit
* Combined company is expected to have a pro forma equity
market capitalization of about $12 billion
* Company says both board of directors of MAA and board of
directors of Post have unanimously approved merger
* On a pro forma basis, following merger, former MAA equity
holders will hold about 67.7 percent of combined co's equity
* Combined company is expected to have total market
capitalization of about $17 billion
* On a pro forma basis, following merger former post equity
holders will hold about 32.3 percent
* Alan Graf, Jr. will continue to serve as lead independent
director for combined company
* H. Eric Bolton, Jr, MAA's CEO and chairman of board of
directors, will serve as CEO and chairman of board of directors
of combined co
* Each share of post common stock will be converted into
0.71 shares of newly issued MAA common stock
* All-stock merger is intended to be a tax-deferred
transaction
* Says number of directors on MAA's board of directors will
be increased to 13
* Upon completion of merger, company will retain MAA name
and will trade under ticker symbol MAA (NYSE)
* Sees annual gross synergies are estimated to be about $20
million
* Combined company's corporate headquarters will be located
in Memphis, TN
* Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Is acting as financial
advisor to MAA
* JP Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Post
* Timing of dividends to be paid to shareholders of MAA and
Post before deal closing will be "coordinated"
