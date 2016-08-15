Aug 15 Sierra Metals Inc :
* Q2 revenue C$36.9 million
* Sierra metals reports consolidated results for the second
quarter 2016
* Revenue from metals payable of $36.9 million in Q2 2016
decreased by 20% from $45.9 million in Q2 2015
* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly silver equivalent production of
3.0 million ounces compared to 3.2 million ounces
* Sierra Metals Inc qtrly copper equivalent production of
19.7 million pounds compared to 21.6 million pounds in Q2 2015's
record quarter
* Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for Q2 2016 decreased
compared to $18.2 million in Q2 2015
