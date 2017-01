Aug 15 Tpg Capital Management Lp :

* Tpg Capital to acquire Rcn Telecommunications and Grande Communications for $2.25 billion

* To acquire two regional broadband services providers in separate deals from abry partners for $1.6 billion, $650 million

* Tpg is partnering with Patriot Media, management team headed by Steve Simmons, Jim Holanda that manages both RCN and Grande