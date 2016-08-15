RPT-Visa row overshadows Iranian investment drive and plane deals
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
Aug 15 China Biologic Products -
* China Biologic announces change to board of directors
* Min Fang, director associated with Warburg Pincus LLC, resigned his directorship of co with effect from August 15, 2016.
* Warburg Pincus has reduced its holdings in company over last year and now hold less than 0.1% of co's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy