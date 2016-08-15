Aug 15 China Biologic Products -

* China Biologic announces change to board of directors

* Min Fang, director associated with Warburg Pincus LLC, resigned his directorship of co with effect from August 15, 2016.

* Warburg Pincus has reduced its holdings in company over last year and now hold less than 0.1% of co's outstanding common stock