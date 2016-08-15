Aug 15 China Jo Jo Drugstores Inc :

* Q1 revenue $20.9 million versus $21.3 million

* Jo drugstores reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* "results in q1 were temporarily impacted by lower pharmacy traffic due to preparation for g20 summit in hangzhou"

* "proactively seeking referral arrangements with alternative providers of pharmacy benefit management"