RPT-Visa row overshadows Iranian investment drive and plane deals
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
Aug 15 Uravan Minerals Inc :
* Uravan announces private placement
* Proceeds of offering to be used to fund completion of three 900-meter diamond drill-holes on co's property in athabasca basin
* Intends to issue pursuant to a non-brokered private placement up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Airbus jet showcases sanctions deal: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jNW4kA
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Obtains orphan drug designation in the US for GS030 in pigmentary retinopathy