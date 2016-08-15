Aug 15 Axovant Sciences Ltd

* Axovant sciences announces expansion of dementia pipeline and reports financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axovant says Axovant and QAAM Pharmaceuticals (QAAM) have entered into an exclusive license agreement

* Axovant says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Axovant plans to initiate clinical studies for RVT-103 shortly, with initial results expected in 2017

* Announces plan to develop RVT-103, a combination of Glycopyrrolate and Donepezil, as a potential treatment for patients with dementia

* Axovant sciences ltd says axovant does not expect program to have a material effect on its use of cash in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017