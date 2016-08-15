Nikkei falls over 1 pct as US rally falters, BOJ decision awaited
* Wall Street mark biggest fall this year on immigration curbs
Aug 15 RLJ Entertainment Inc
* Reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Qtrly total revenues declined 20.9% to $15.8 million
* Qtrly net loss $174,000 versus net loss of $546,000 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street mark biggest fall this year on immigration curbs
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired the federal government's top lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.