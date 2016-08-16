Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Rand Logistics Inc
* Quarterly loss per share $0.16
* Reaffirming expectation to sail at least 3,405 days this fiscal year
* Quarterly total revenue $33.82 million versus $44.83 million
* Quarterly freight and other related revenue generated from company-operated vessels decreased $5.9 million, or 15.0 percent to $33.1 million
* Says increasing annual cost savings targets by $1 million, to $3 million to $5 million of savings, which they hope to realize over next 12 months
* Expect to reintroduce one of two laid up bulk carriers in next 30 days for remainder of sailing season
* Quarterly marine freight and vessel margin per day increased 7.7 percent and 14.1 percent
* Pursuing waivers, amendments to address defaults pending which co is unable to finalize balance sheet for quarter ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.