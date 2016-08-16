Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Northern Oil And Gas Inc
* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces executive officer changes; tom stoelk named interim chief executive officer; discloses ongoing strategic evaluation
* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces executive officer changes; tom stoelk named interim chief executive officer; discloses ongoing strategic evaluation
* Chad allen, northern's existing corporate controller, has been named to position of chief accounting officer
* "board has been evaluating strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value"
* Stoelk has been northern's chief financial officer since december 2011
* Michael reger terminated as northern's ceo, has ceased being a member of northern's board of directors, effective immediately
* Company engaged tudor, pickering, holt & co. As its financial advisor
* "in light of challenges of operating in a lower commodity price environment", co's board evaluating strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.