Aug 16 Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* Northern oil and gas, inc. Announces executive officer changes; tom stoelk named interim chief executive officer; discloses ongoing strategic evaluation

* Chad allen, northern's existing corporate controller, has been named to position of chief accounting officer

* "board has been evaluating strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value"

* Stoelk has been northern's chief financial officer since december 2011

* Michael reger terminated as northern's ceo, has ceased being a member of northern's board of directors, effective immediately

* Company engaged tudor, pickering, holt & co. As its financial advisor

"in light of challenges of operating in a lower commodity price environment", co's board evaluating strategic alternatives