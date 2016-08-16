Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 China Lodging Group Ltd :
* China Lodging Group, limited reports second quarter of 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share rmb 1.17 excluding items
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 12 to 15 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view rmb 2.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue rmb 1.657 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 1.65 billion
* Q2 earnings per share rmb 1.11
* Sees q3 2016 revenue up 10 to 12.5 percent
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per ads $0.70
* Qtrly net revenues $249.3 million
* Qtrly earnings per ads $0.67 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.