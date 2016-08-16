Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.82
* Q2 same store sales rose 2.8 percent
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.39 to $0.42 excluding items
* Dick's sporting goods reports second quarter results; exceeds earnings expectations and raises full year guidance
* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.88 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy earnings per share $2.90 to $3.05 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3%
* In 2016, anticipates capital expenditures to be about $275 million on a net basis and approximately $450 million on a gross basis
* Consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 2 to 3% in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.