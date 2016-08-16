Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Actions Semiconductor Co Ltd:
* Actions Semiconductor reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share per ADS $0.179
* Q2 revenue $13.9 million versus $13.7 million
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $14.5 million to $15.5 million
* Will continue managing expenses, and anticipates research and development expenses in 2016 to be below 2015 levels
* Q2 hurt by write-downs of slower moving inventory & intangible assets; and non-cash exp related to devaluation of Chinese renminbi versus us$
* Expects revenue for second half of year to be slightly higher than first half of 2016
* Says "revenue for quarter came in at midrange of our expectations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.