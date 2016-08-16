Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Rockwell Medical Inc:
* Rockwell Medical enters into exclusive license agreement with ARAM Medical to commercialize Triferic in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Middle East territories
* ARAM will also assume responsibility for all clinical and regulatory expenses for territories
* Rockwell retains manufacturing responsibilities for both Triferic and Calcitriol
* Commercial product availability expected within about 12 months in Saudi Arabia and 12 to 18 months in Egypt and all other territories
* ARAM medical will become exclusive distributor for Triferic and Calcitriol in 13 countries
* ARAM will pay to Rockwell upfront licensing fees, a "high double-digit royalty on product sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.