Aug 16 Perk.com Inc

* Perk Inc announces buyout of earn-out obligations under asset purchase agreement with Orion Foundry (Canada) Inc

* Co has bought out remaining EBITDA based earn-out obligations owing by Perk.com Canada Inc to Orion Foundry

* Under terms of purchase and sale agreement, Perk Canada was required to pay Orion percent of EBITDA generated from purchased assets until april 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)