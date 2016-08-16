Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 16 Cintas Corp :
* Cintas corporation to acquire G&K Services
* Cintas corporation to acquire G&K Services
* Cintas will acquire all outstanding shares of G&K services for $97.50 per share in cash
* Total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion, including acquired net debt
* Synergies are projected to be realized in their entirety in fourth full year after closing
* Expects to finance transaction through combination of existing cash, assumption of existing g&k services debt, and new debt
* Deal for $97.50 per share
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to cintas' earnings per share in its second full year after closing
* Cintas Corp says Cintas anticipates realizing annual synergies in range of $130 million to $140 million
* Upon completion of merger, G&K Services will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Cintas
* Upon completion of merger, G&K Services expected to initially operate under its existing brand name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.