Aug 16 Cree Inc

* Cree reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $388 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.8 million

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.11 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $356 million to $378 million

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $397.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S