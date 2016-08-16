Aug 16 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc :

* Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $61.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.4 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.7 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Reaffirms full year earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2016 new restaurant openings in range of 200 to 235, including approximately 85 to 100 internationally

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 system-wide same-store sales growth in range of 1.0% to 2.0%, down from previous guidance of 2.0% to 3.0%