Aug 16 Urban Outfitters Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Urban outfitters reports record Q2 sales and EPS

* Q2 sales $891 million versus I/B/E/S view $886.8 million

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1%

* During six months ended July 31, 2016, company opened 1 new Vetri family restaurant and acquired 6 Vetri family restaurants

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 5% at Urban Outfitters, was flat at Free People

* Says as of July 31, 2016, total inventory decreased by $17 million, or 4%, on a year-over-year basis

* Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales decreased 3% at Anthropologie group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: