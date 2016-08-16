Aug 16 Centene Corp

* Centene's subsidiary, health net, announces settlement regarding employee severance agreements

* "Health net is no longer an sec-reporting entity; Centene was not a party to these issues"

* Unit Health net entered agreement with SEC to resolve allegations of health net violations in connection with severance agreements

* Alleged issues occurred prior to acquisition of Health Net by Centene Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: