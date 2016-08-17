BRIEF-Sanchez Energy prices 10 mln offering at $12.50 per share
* Says public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $12.50 per share
Aug 17 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :
* Q1 revenue C$265.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$242.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.13
* ATS reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 fiscal 2017 order bookings were $239 million, an 8% increase from Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17
* Expects order backlog of $610 million at end of Q1 2017 to mitigate impact of volatile order on revenues in short term.
* In Q2 of fiscal 2017, expects order backlog conversion to be in higher end of 35% to 40% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 31 Amazon.com Inc plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, state officials said on Tuesday, stoking expectations it may one day opt to directly compete with FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc.
ODESSA, Texas, Feb 1 In most U.S. shale oil regions, energy firms are making strategic but cautious bets as the price of oil holds above $50 a barrel.