Aug 17 Target Corp

* Q2 comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent

* Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.07 and adjusted EPS of $1.23

* Q2 sales $16,169 million versus $17,427 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $16.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly digital channel sales increased 16 percent.

* 44-Cent difference between FY guidance ranges for GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS reflects early debt retirement losses already reported in 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On pace to exceed its goal to save $2 billion in costs over 2-year period ending in 2016

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.36 to $4.76 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.80 to $5.20

* Quarterly comparable sales growth in signature categories outpaced total comparable sales by about 3 percentage points

* In Q3 2016, target expects both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95

* In both third and fourth quarters of 2016, target now expects comparable sales growth in range of down 2.0 percent to flat

* Based on current retail environment company believes it is prudent to lower expectations for comparable sales in second half of year

* "We are planning for a challenging environment in back half of year"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S