BRIEF-Carbonite acquires Double-Take Software
* Carbonite Inc says aggregate purchase price for Double-Take Software was $65.25 million
Aug 17 Tyco International Plc
* Tyco shareholders approve merger with Johnson Controls
* Says merger is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carbonite Inc says aggregate purchase price for Double-Take Software was $65.25 million
* Dish Network Corp - transaction also transfers to dish 10 percent stake in Sling TV held by Echostar
* Now expects FY industrial margin of 11-12 pct vs 10.5-11.5 pct