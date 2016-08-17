Aug 17 Eastern Platinum Ltd

* Eastern Platinum Limited reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.24

* Q2 loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* New management is reviewing company's strategic plans in platinum group metals

* Additional funding will be required to bring bring rest of eastern limb projects into production

* Says is looking at a further reduction of its care and maintenance cost in its south african operations

* Additional funding will be required to bring Kennedy's vale concentrator project into production