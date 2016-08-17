Aug 17 Accuray Inc
* Accuray reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial
results
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $95 million versus i/b/e/s view $99 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $410 million to $420 million
* Backlog increased 8 percent year-over-year to $405.9
million in quarter
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda $32.0 million to $38.0
million
* FY2017 revenue view $431.8 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross orders increased 12 percent over prior year
period to $95.4 million
* Sees FY 2017 backlog and gross orders growth of
approximately 5 percent
* Approximately 55 percent of revenue and 60 percent of
gross orders are anticipated in second half of fiscal year in fy
2017
