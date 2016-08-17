Aug 17 Resources Connection Inc

* Resources global professionals announces new chief financial officer

* Resources connection inc says on august 17, 2016, current executive vice president & chief financial officer, nathan franke, announced his retirement

* Herb mueller, managing director of rgp's atlanta practice, has been promoted internally and will replace franke as executive vp, cfo

* Says John Bower will be promoted to newly-created role of chief accounting officer