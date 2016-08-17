GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Resources Connection Inc
* Resources global professionals announces new chief financial officer
* Resources connection inc says on august 17, 2016, current executive vice president & chief financial officer, nathan franke, announced his retirement
* Herb mueller, managing director of rgp's atlanta practice, has been promoted internally and will replace franke as executive vp, cfo
* Says John Bower will be promoted to newly-created role of chief accounting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.