Aug 17 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* Upc insurance and american coastal insurance company to merge in combination of leading specialized personal lines and commercial lines underwriters

* Transaction expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and roe

* Combined entity will have over $1 billion of premium in force

* Rdx members to receive upc insurance common stock based on exchange ratio providing for rdx members to own 49% upc stock