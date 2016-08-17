GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Spartannash Co
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.83 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.8 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spartannash announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Spartannash co says expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 to be in range of $72.0 million to $75.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.