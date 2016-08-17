GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Keysight Technologies Inc
* Sees q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.57 to $0.71
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $715 million to $755 million
* Keysight technologies reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 revenue $718 million versus i/b/e/s view $718.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $757.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.