GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks tough on currencies
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
Aug 17 Synopsys Inc
* Synopsys posts financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2016
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $621 million to $636 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 revenue $615.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $602.9 million
* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.46 to $0.55
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.75 to $0.78
* Sees full fiscal year 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.72-$1.81
* Sees full fiscal year 2016 revenue $2.410 bln-$2.425 bln
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $608.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.99, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar pares losses, after worse start to year in 3 decades
* Olympia Financial Group Inc. announces 5-year lease extension of Olympia's Calgary office
BOGOTA, Jan 31 Avianca Holdings SA, one of Latin America's biggest airlines, said late on Tuesday it is seeking a commercial alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc, under terms still to be negotiated.