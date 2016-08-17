Aug 17 Yy Inc

* Yy reports second quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q3 2016 revenue rmb 2.0 billion to rmb 2.1 billion

* Q2 revenue rose 45.9 percent to rmb 1.981 billion

* Sees q3 2016 revenue up about 34 to 41 percent

* Says non-gaap diluted net income per ads increased by 25.7% to rmb6.65 (us$1.00) in q2 of 2016

* Says diluted net income per ads increased by 17.1% to rmb5.97 (us$0.90) in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: