Aug 17 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q4 revenue $12.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $12.57
billion
* Announced a restructuring enabling us to optimize our cost
base in lower growth areas of our portfolio
* Estimates gaap eps will be $0.42 to $0.47, lower than
non-gaap eps by $0.13 to $0.16 per share in q1 of fiscal 2017
* Sees q1 revenue -1% to 1% growth year over year
(normalized to exclude sp video cpe business for q1 fy 2016)
* Sees q1 gaap $0.42 - $0.47; sees q1 non-gaap $0.58 to
$0.60
* Says restructuring will eliminate up to 5,500 positions,
representing approximately 7 percent of our global workforce
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $12.48
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Will further invest in key priority areas such as
security, iot, collaboration, next generation data center and
cloud
* Expect to reinvest substantially all of cost savings from
restructuring actions back into key businesses
* Product backlog was about $4.6 billion at end of fiscal
2016, up 1% compared with balance at end of fy 2015, excluding
sp video cpe business
