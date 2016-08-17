Aug 17 Caci International Inc
* Caci reports results for its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter
and full year
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.35
* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says contract funding of $1.1 billion in quarter, up 30.0%
* Says total backlog at June 30, 2016 increased a net of
14.7 percent to $11.0 billion compared with $9.6 billion at end
of FY15
* Says reiterating FY17 guidance issued on June 22, 2016
* Says funded backlog at June 30, 2016 increased a net of
14.4 percent to $2.3 billion compared with $2.0 billion at June
30, 2015
