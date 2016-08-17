Aug 17 Caci International Inc

* Caci reports results for its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.35

* Q4 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says contract funding of $1.1 billion in quarter, up 30.0%

* Says total backlog at June 30, 2016 increased a net of 14.7 percent to $11.0 billion compared with $9.6 billion at end of FY15

* Says reiterating FY17 guidance issued on June 22, 2016

* Says funded backlog at June 30, 2016 increased a net of 14.4 percent to $2.3 billion compared with $2.0 billion at June 30, 2015