(Corrects headline of brief)

Aug 17 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Portola pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter from fda for biologics license application for andexxa(tm) (andexanet alfa)

* FDA also asked for additional data to support inclusion of edoxaban and enoxaparin in label

* In letter, fda requested that portola provide additional information primarily related to manufacturing