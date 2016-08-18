UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
Aug 18 Perry Ellis International Inc
* Perry Ellis International reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.24
* Q2 revenue $202 million versus i/b/e/s view $197.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.00
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $885 million to $890 million
* Qtrly diluted gaap loss per share of $0.24
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.98, revenue view $912.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updated fy 2017 revenue outlook to $885-$890 million reflecting currency translation changes, modified economic growth post -brexit
* Says planning closure of 15 underperforming retail doors in next 18 months
* Perry Ellis International Inc says retail closures are expected to reduce revenues in current year by $2.8 million and next year by $8.3 million
* Says inventory at quarter end was $134 million, as compared to $154 million in comparable period of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $