BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Aug 18 United Bankshares Inc -
* United Bankshares, Inc. and Cardinal Financial Corporation announce merger agreement
* United will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Cardinal in exchange for common shares of United
* Aggregate consideration of transaction is approximately $912 million
* Transaction was unanimously approved by United's and Cardinal's boards of directors
* Exchange ratio for deal will be fixed at 0.71 of United's shares for each share of Cardinal
* Upon completion of deal, United's assets will grow to approximately $20 billion with projected market capitalization of about $3.9 billion
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
