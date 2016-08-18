Aug 18 United Bankshares Inc -

* United Bankshares, Inc. and Cardinal Financial Corporation announce merger agreement

* United will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of Cardinal in exchange for common shares of United

* Aggregate consideration of transaction is approximately $912 million

* Transaction was unanimously approved by United's and Cardinal's boards of directors

* Exchange ratio for deal will be fixed at 0.71 of United's shares for each share of Cardinal

* Upon completion of deal, United's assets will grow to approximately $20 billion with projected market capitalization of about $3.9 billion