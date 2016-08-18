UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
Aug 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives lender consent for credit facility amendment
* Amendment will reduce interest coverage maintenance covenant to 2.0x, providing additional headroom
* Amendment will permit issuance of secured notes with shorter maturities to repay term loans
* Amendment provides additional flexibility to sell assets
* Amendment will permit incurrence of other debt to repay term loans
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc says amendment provides with additional flexibility
* Also agreed to increase each of applicable interest rate margins on its credit facility by 0.50%
* To pay amendment fee equal to 0.25% of principal amount of each consenting lender's outstanding loans, commitments under credit facility
* Amendment also provides to focus on executing strategic plan, developing our pipeline and improving patients' lives
* Company expects to close amendment next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $