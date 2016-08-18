Aug 18 Twin Disc Inc :

* Twin Disc Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 sales $42.65 million versus $67.33 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $0.49

* Actions taken in fiscal 2016 are expected to generate over $4.5 million in annualized savings

* Recorded $7.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge in Q4 related to domestic industrial business and European propulsion business