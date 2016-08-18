Aug 18 The Toro Company

* Reports Record Third Quarter Earnings; Declares 2-for-1 stock split

* Q3 earnings per share $1.00

* Q3 sales $1.924 billion

* Q3 revenue view $623.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full-year earnings per share about $3.95 to $4.00

* Full-Year revenue growth expectations for fiscal 2016 have also been narrowed to flat to up 1 percent

* Full-year earnings per share view $4.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Declared a two-for-one split of company's common stock, which will be effected in form of a 100 percent stock dividend

* Stock dividend will be distributed on September 16, 2016, to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2016

* Full-year revenue view $2.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S