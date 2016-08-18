Aug 18 Communications Systems Inc

* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share and increases line of credit from $10 million to $15 million

* Says has signed an amended and restated credit agreement, replacing a note that matures on November 1, 2016

* Says board of directors authorized a number of expense reduction measures, including a reduction in compensation paid to non-employee directors