Aug 18 Macro Enterprises Inc

* Announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.12

* Q2 revenue c$4.1 million

* Continues to have discussions with LNG project owners regarding future pipeline and facilities construction

* Says company expects Q3 revenues to be greater than entirety of first half of fiscal 2016 revenues